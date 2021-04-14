Vaccinations: Just over 400 patients to get their jab at HSE clinic this Thursday

Just over 400 people who are in the 60-69 age bracket are to receive their vaccinations this Thursday in the HSE vaccination centre in Limerick.

The HSE cancelled vaccinations for approximately 1,200 people from Group 4 in the Mid West, including Tipperary, this Tuesday and Wednesday following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

However, they have identified just over 400 in the 60-69 age bracket, and this group of patients are now being offered a vaccination appointment this Thursday, April 15, at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

This is in line with the updated guidance from NIAC and the HSE is encouraging this group of patients to respond to the text notification and to attend for their appointment on Thursday.

Anybody who is due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is therefore advised not to attend. The HSE will be in contact with such patients in due course to rearrange their appointment at a later date.