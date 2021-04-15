Tipperary farming: call to hang tough as hoggets hit €8 per kilo

IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said hogget prices have hit €8 per kg as factories struggle to match supplies with market demand.

He said factories are paying €7.70-€8 per kg for QA hoggets as Ramadan and strong supermarket sales of lamb drive the trade.

Mr Dennehy said up to €8.50 per kg is being paid for spring lamb.

Cull ewes are ranging from €3.20-€3.50 per kg in general.

He said the strong factory demand is feeding through to the mart sales where agents and wholesalers are competing strongly for the limited numbers of hoggets, lambs and cull ewes available. Prices are comparable to and in cases above what factories are offering some farmers.

The IFA sheep chairman said farmers should sell hard while moving hoggets, and lambs as they become fit.