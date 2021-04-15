Tipperary gardaí seize cannabis valued at around €17,000 in separate searches

The gardaí in Tipperary located drugs valued at just under €17,000 in three separate searches in the Nenagh area over the past week.

In an operation by officers of the Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,800 was seized in Borrisokane on Friday last.

This discovery led to follow up searches being conducted in the parish of Portroe where cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €12,000 was located in one property, resulting in the arrest of a male.

Another search took place in a property in an estate in Portroe, which resulted in a further quantity of the same drug being seized, this time with an estimated value of over €2,000.

Two males have been arrested and charged in relation to the seizures.