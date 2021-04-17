Rural towns and villages need proper sewerage facilities says Deputy Jackie Cahill

There are wastewater treatment plants in Tipperary that do not come close to providing the capacity needed in our towns and villages says Jackie Cahill.

Major water quality concerns in County Tipperary have been highlighted in recent days by Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill.



In light of the ongoing boil-water notice in Borrisokane in the last week, combined with notices that have been in place in certain parts of Golden for over a year, as well as capacity concerns of wastewater treatment plants right across the county, Deputy Cahill has raised serious concerns for water quality in Tipperary.



Speaking on this issue Cahill said: “It is clear that significant investment is needed in both water treatment and wastewater treatment plants across the county. Over 1,700 people in Borrisokane have been subject to a boil-water notice for a week at this stage due to the presence of a particular parasite that is present in the water locally.

“From representations I have been making in relation to this issue, I understand that the lack of UV treatment of water in the Borrisokane plant is an issue. It is clear to me that significant investment is needed in both the Borrisokane and Cloughjordan plants, among other water treatment plants around the county, to install these UV treatment processes, to ensure that water is treated as effectively and efficiently as possible to avoid contamination.



“The lack of capacity, and at times, the complete lack of wastewater treatment plants serving urban areas is another major issue affecting water quality around the county. There are wastewater treatment plants in Tipperary that do not come close to providing the capacity needed in our towns and villages.



“Recent issues in Cloughjordan where the wastewater treatment plant could not facilitate a new home in the village is proof of this. Ballina, on the Shannon, and a beautiful tourist destination in our county, has seen development stifled in recent years due to the inability of the wastewater treatment plant to manage significant increases in population.



“All of this leads to concerns for water quality. Our drinking water treatment systems clearly need upgrading in many locations around the county, and so too do the wastewater treatment plants.



“Farmers cannot be blamed for all of the water pollution problems we face as a country, particularly when more and more effort is being focused on ensuring there is no water contamination on our farms, and with payments to farmers so often linked to this, it is both an environmental and economic priority for the majority.

"If farmers are pulling their weight in this area, which I believe they are, then it is time that our wastewater treatment plants do the same,” Deputy Cahill said.