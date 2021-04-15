Tipperary man is new President of Macra na Feirme

The results of the Macra na Feirme Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections were announced in the Irish Farm Centre, Dublin on Wednesday last.

John Keane becomes the 38th president of Macra na Feirme and the fourth Tipperary Macra member to serve in the role, following in the footsteps of T.J. Maher, Seamus Hayes and P.J Meagher.

Of a total poll of 117 John Keane surpassed the quota with 105 votes, a surplus of 45 over the quota.

“Thanks to all the clubs and members who voted for me, it is a huge honour to represent the organisation at this level. Commiserations to Daniel Long and well done on a very well fought campaign. Thanks to my family who have supported me always and especially throughout my campaign.

“I could not have done this without the support of my fellow members in Devils Bit and North Tipperary Macra, but it is also great to follow in the footsteps of the fellow five Laois past-presidents. I look forward to working with members, volunteers, staff, incoming vice-presidents and partners throughout my term”, Mr. Keane said.

Current National President Thomas Duffy congratulated John on his appointment and wished him well during his term of office.

Speaking after the results of the election, current National President, Thomas Duffy, who presided over the election said, “I know that all the candidates elected today will be able to meet the challenges and lead Macra to greater heights. Well done to all candidates who put themselves forward for the election.”

Election ballots were also counted for the Vice-Presidential position in Munster. Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock Macra Club, Co. Limerick was elected for the Munster position.

Elaine will serve alongside Luna Orofiamma, Ramor Macra, the incoming NorthWest Vice-President and Claire Gough, Athboy Macra, the incoming Leinster Vice President, who were both declared elected, unopposed for their positions.

The three new vice-presidents will take up their positions alongside president-elect, John Keane at Macra na Feirme’s National AGM on May 15.