Roscrea and Templemore have highest infection rates in Munster

Despite a marginal fall in cases of Covid-19 detected in the last week, the Roscrea-Templemore region continues to have the highest infection rate in Munster.

Positive indications of a significant improvement in the number of Covid-free areas in Munster emerged in the last week, as the number of Local Electoral Areas (LEA) showed falling transmission rates has doubled in the last seven days.

Covid-19 infection rates remain high in several areas of the country, with 20 local areas reporting figures low enough to be recognised as almost virus-free. More than half of these are in Munster.

Of the 46 local electoral areas in the Munster region, 12 have reported fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the past fortnight.

Tullamore town in Offaly continues to have the highest infection rate in the country at 672.2 cases per 100,000 population – more than four times the national infection rate, although the rate has fallen from 823.1 cases per 100,000 population the previous week.

In Munster, the highest infection rates were in Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford.

The Roscrea-Templemore area of Tipperary continues to have the highest infection rate in Munster at 295.3 cases per 100,000 population – almost twice the national average, although the rate has seen a marginal fall from 313.4 cases per 100,000 population the previous week.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the current picture was stable and possibly improving, although he warned that any impacts from the Easter weekend were not yet evident.

The news comes as the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital fell to the lowest levels seen since December, and health officials say rates are moving in the right direction.