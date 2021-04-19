Tús Community Work placement initiative now in its tenth year

North Tipperary Development Company manage the Tús programme for the Department of employment affairs and social protection.

The programme is now in its 10th year in North Tipperary with many people in employment following their work placement on the programme.

NTDC has a total of 160 work placements around North Tipperary in a variety of roles. We work very closely with our host communities to ensure that the placement is beneficial to the participant and to the community.

We work with host communities like St Cronan’s, little learners, Templemore Athletics, Durlas og Juvenile GAA club, Life Care Anew Charity Shop, NCBI Charity Shop, An Crutaigh, Art Centre Nenagh, ETB, SVP, Ballina family Resource centre, Newport tidy towns and many more.

Host communities can provide a lot of work opportunities in Admin, Child Care, Retail, Social care, maintenance and lot more.

If you are currently on the live register, interested in joining the Tús programme you can email receptionhq@ntdc.ie or www.ntdc.ie/programme s/tus-programme with your expression of interest and one of the Tús supervisors in your area will contact you.