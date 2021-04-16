Lough Derg facility: Dromineer to get new outdoor amenities

The Tipperary lakeside village of Dromineer is to benefit under a new €19m outdoor facilities programme announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Heritage, Catherine Martin, this Thursday.

Dromineer Sports Activity Facility will be developed under this scheme, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, and will provide hot shower, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

The news was welcomed by councillors at this Thursday's Nenagh Municipal District Council meeting.

The facility will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainability best practices such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards.

“Tipperary County Council welcomes the announcement of funding for the new all-weather shower and changing facilities at Dromineer.

"These facilities will be a further boost to the area following the launch of the recent Tourism Masterplan for Shannon Navigation and scheduled launch of the Lough Derg Visitor Experience Development Plan, and its standing as an outdoor activity hub.

"The facilities will host a range of outdoor activities and assist in extending the season for existing service providers in the area,” said Nenagh District Council cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Morris.