Top marks for Clonmel 's Árdscoil Na mBráithre in music

A subject inspection of music in Árdscoil Na mBráithre in Clonmel has found that the quality of teaching and learning is “very good”.

An inspector from the Department of Education visited the secondary school in Kickham street in line with national guidelines. All schools are subject to such frequent inspections.

Árdscoil na mBráithre is a voluntary secondary school for boys that was established by the Christian Brothers in Clonmel in 1889.

The school is now under the trusteeship of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST), and has a current enrolment of 699 students. It offers the Junior Cycle, an optional Transition Year (TY) programme, the established Leaving Certificate and the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP).



The report found that: “The quality of teaching, learning, and assessment was very good overall, with scope to develop assessment practices further. The quality of subject provision and whole school support is very good with Music having a high profile in the school, available to all students, and very well supported by senior management. The music department is very well-resourced and equipped with an extensive range of musical instruments and information and communication technology (ICT). While subject department planning is very good, planning for assessment warrants attention.”



The main recommendations are: “Current assessment for learning strategies and practices should be built on to include more opportunities for peer assessment and self-assessment; this should be reflected both in planning documentation and classroom practice to ensure a cohesive approach.”



Full report at education.ie