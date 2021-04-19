Profound sadness in Ballingarry community following recent death

Sincere sympaty

The Ballingarry community extends sincere sympathy to the Kealy family, Knockinglass, on the death on Saturday April 10, 2021 of Noreen Kealy (nee Maher) at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Donal and her sister Maureen, Noreen is deeply regretted by her family, Aileen, Séamus, Pat and Donal, her son-in-law Neil, daughter-in- law Suzi, grandchildren Seán, James, Conor, Jack and Sarah, also her brother Thomas and sisters Christina, Alice and Teresa, sister-in-law, brothers- in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.