Templemore Station lift replacement works begin today

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that major lift replacement works will begin at Templemore Station today, Monday April 19, running for a period of seven weeks up to June 4.

Templemore is the first of two stations in Co Tipperary which will benefit from lift renewal works in 2021, with Thurles to follow in mid-year.

The investment is part of a program of improvements at 22 stations around the Iarnród Éireann network this year, funded by the National Transport Authority, with nine stations in total seeing full lift replacement works, which will see the installation of new heavy-duty stainless steel electric traction lifts.

As well as the lift units, Templemore and Thurles will also see lift control systems, water ingress prevention works, new roller shutter assemblies, and other system improvements undertaken.

The works will improve the reliability of lift systems, and ensure improved access for customers of reduced mobility, including wheelchair users.

During the works at Templemore, platform 1 (trains to Dublin Heuston) will be accessible, but platform 2 (to Cork, Kerry, Limerick) will only be accessible via footbridge. Customers requiring assistance should contact access@irishrail.ie or 1850 366222 in advance of travel for assistance to be arranged.

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade saidL: “with new trains and station enhancements planned, accessibility will be central to the design of all improvements we deliver under the National Development Plan. However, improving the reliability and performance of our existing lift network is crucial to ensure customers with reduced mobility have confidence in using our services.

"While it is unavoidable that the works themselves will result in lifts being temporarily out of service, for which we apologise, we have arrangements in place at Templemore to maintain access to services during the works.”