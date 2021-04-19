Tipperary garda appeal after man attacked by dog outside Nenagh

The gardaí in Nenagh have issued a reminder to dog owners of their responsibilities after a male sustained injuries following an attack by a dog in the Puckaun area at approximately 4pm on Thursday, April 7.

Sgt Declan O'Carroll also appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ballinderry area on Friday, April 8, where a burglary occurred. A door of the property was forced and a number of items stolen.

Nenagh gardaí are also seeking information after eggs were thrown at a number of cars in Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on Wednesday night, April 6, or Thursday morning April 7.