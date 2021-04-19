New scheme to increase outdoor dining capacity welcomed but needs to be inclusive - Councillor Declan Burgess

A new scheme delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council will help tourism and hospitality businesses in the Premier County to develop and increase their outdoor seating capacity, a Fine Gael Councillor said.



Councillor Burgess said: “Government recently launched a new policy entitled Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.



“Developing outdoor dining and socialising spaces will help to improve the vibrancy of our towns across Tipperary. This is a key commitment in our new policy”.



“Today’s announcement regarding the new Outdoor Dining Scheme has two aims. It will enable individual tourism and hospitality businesses to increase their dining and seating capacity in the short-term and will also create a long-term strategy for our local authority to develop appropriate, permanent, weatherproofed outdoor dining infrastructure in Tipperary.



“This will support jobs and businesses and transform appropriate outdoor spaces across Tipperary as welcoming, vibrant places that will help support economic recovery.”



“The application is now live on Tipperary County Council’s website and I would encourage all qualifying business to apply. This grant will assist many small family run businesses get back on their feet and trade in a safe manner”



However, the Cashel based representative isn’t fully satisfied with this scheme and has recently written to the Minister of Tourism Catherine Martin TD in relation to the very much appreciated Outdoor dining grant.



“I believe it is imperative that the Government include traditional pubs in this grant scheme. This industry has been divided enough in recent times. It's vital that they are included and treated fairly. Lots of pubs could develop outdoor spaces that could be used when they can reopen” said the Tipperary Councillor.



“I hope the Minister can consider including traditional pubs in this scheme. We need to be pragmatic in assisting our tourism and hospitality sector and it is an appropriate measure to treat pubs and restaurants the same with this scheme.