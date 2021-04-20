Vaccination boost: Tipperary centre opens ahead of schedule this Wednesday

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh is to open ahead of schedule this Wednesday, April 21.

The clinic had been due to open next Monday, April 26.

The vaccination centre in the West County Hotel in Ennis will also open ahead of schedule tomorrow.

The centre will vaccinate those in the 65 to 69 age group who have been registering in considerable numbers since the opening of the HSE online registration portal last Thursday.

The two centres will open on a phased basis, scaling up in line with availability of vaccines. Along with the centre at the Radisson Blu Limerick, the facilities form a tripartite vaccination network to accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in the Mid-West.

“We are delighted to now open vaccination centres in Nenagh and Ennis a few days in advance of our initial planned date. Over 130,000 people in the 65-69-year-old cohort around the country have already registered for their Covid-19 vaccination and appointments are being offered at the most convenient location based on the information submitted during registration," said Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group and Chair of the Mid-West Integrated Covid 19 Vaccination Steering Group.

People can register online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/

They will be asked for their mobile phone number, email address, PPS number and eircode.

Telephone registration is also available at HSELive on 1850-24-1850 for those unable to register online, and there are options for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The portal and the phone line remain open for those aged 65 and over and we expect to start allocating appointment slots in our MidWest vaccination centres to the younger age groups as the national plan progresses, said Ms Cowan.