Tipperary water supply: Boil Water Notice could remain in effect in Borrisokane for months

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council plan to install an Ultraviolet (UV) treatment system in the Borrisokane public water scheme to counteract the discovery of cryptosporidium in the supply a couple of weeks ago.

Irish Water said this week it could take months, probably into the fourth quarter, for the system to be fully operational.

Further testing carried out in recent days has again detected the presence of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

As a consequence, it is necessary to keep the Boil Water Notice in place until the completion of remedial actions at the treatment plant.

This will involve the installation of an Ultraviolet (UV) treatment system to disinfect the water.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have begun the process of designing and procuring this new system and are progressing this as a matter of priority.

It is expected to take a number of months before the new system is fully operational, with an estimated completion date of the fourth quarter of this year.

In the meantime, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to remind customers that a Boil Water Notice affecting approximately 1,752 customers - an estimated 4,000 people - served by the Borrisokane Public Water Supply remains in place.

The notice was issued, in consultation with the HSE, following the detection of cryptosporidium during sampling of the water supply.

As a precautionary measure, in order to protect public health, people in the area are advised to continue to boil their water before use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth until further notice.

“We understand the inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice causes and would like to assure the local community that we are working hard to progress this essential upgrade work and restore a safe and secure water supply as soon as possible. Our priority is to safeguard public health and any decision to lift the notice will be taken, in consultation with the HSE, once we are confident that it is safe to do so. In the meantime we will continue to provide regular progress updates to our customers in the area," said Duane O'Brien, operations lead with Irish Water.