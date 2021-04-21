Tipperary vaccination: What you can expect when attending Nenagh Vaccination Centre

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has outlined what people can expect to find when they attend the HSE Vaccination Centre which opened ahead of schedule this Wednesday in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

The following is a walk through of how the vaccination centre will work:

Entry is through the back of the hotel so please use the entrance based on the first road into the hotel as you head out of town (Martyr’s road, the same road as Homesavers). The car park there will be dedicated to those using the centre.

There will be full security appointed by the HSE on site.

The door beside the lift in the hotel which divides access to the conference / events area of the hotel with the rest of the hotel will be locked as the rest of the hotel is open for essential workers visiting Nenagh and surrounds.

You will be directed from the car park to the back entrance/back doors of the hotel where you will be met by HSE appointed personnel.

They will direct you to the registration room (former nightclub room). Here you will verify your registration.

You will be directed then along the corridor to the vaccination centre in the main banquet room and shown to your relevant booth where your vaccination will be carried out.

Once that is completed you will be directed to the observation area (in front of bar) where you’ll wait for approximately 15 mins.

Once that is completed you’ll be walked back out to leave the hotel for your car.

“This is real progress in the fight against this virus,” said the Labour Party leader.