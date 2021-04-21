Thurles teenager went on a crime spree around Nenagh

A Thurles teenager stole items from the handbags of two staff members in a store in Nenagh during a crime spree in the town, Nenagh Court was told.

The court heard that Thomas Carthy of 16 Stradavoher, Thurles, and 2 Canalside, Athy, County Kildare, entered the office in O’Connors supermarket, Kenyon Street, on May 27 2019.

Two staff members who had left their handbags in the office later discovered property missing from them.

A purse, bank debit card and age card had been taken from one of the handbags. The total value of the goods was €208. A purse and bank card, to the total value of €136, were also taken from the other handbag.

CCTV footage from the store was downloaded by the gardaí who identified Mr Carthy entering the store at 7pm and leaving at 7.25pm. He was later located at Quentin’s Way in the town.

After caution he made no comment in relation to the crimes and none of the items were recovered.

In a separate incident on October 3, 2019 Mr Carthy was captured on CCTV entering the office at the Nenagh Leisure Centre where €350 in cash was stolen. A wallet with €50 and a bank card was stolen from the swimming pool dressing rooms.

Outside the building Mr Carthy took a car that he started with keys he had stolen from the dressing rooms and drove it to Athy in County Kildare where he was intercepted by the gardaí. Three child car seats, valued at €566.99, that had been in the vehicle were missing.

In Athy Mr Carthy had attempted to remove the number plates from the stolen vehicle. Gardaí subsequently found him in possession of the plates.

In another incident on January 18, 2021, Mr Carthy entered the Bistro 41 restaurant in Summerhill, Nenagh, and stole money from the staff tips jar - up to €70 in coins. After he was challenged by an employee he left the premises.

On the same day he stole a jacket worth €40 that had been hanging on display outside Talbot’s menswear shop in Mitchel Street. He also had €49.15 on him that gardaí believed had been earlier taken from Bistro 41.

On the same date he had entered staff-only areas of Finnerty’s pharmacy, Kenyon Street, and the fruit and vegetable shop in Kenyon Street with the intent of committing thefts, but nothing was taken from either premises.

On the day before these incidents he entered the ESB yard at Martyr’s Road in the town. Questioned later by gardaí about what he was doing there he replied that he was looking of a rope to do harm to himself.

The court heard that Mr Carthy had a total of 41 previous convictions, including seven related to theft, 18 to burglary and two to robbery. He had been in custody since January 18, 2021.

Patrick Kennedy, BL, for Mr Carthy, said his 19-year-old client had issues in relation to the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Mr Carthy came from a family of eight that had broken up when he was 16 and he had got into the wrong company.

The judge said there were substantial reports on Mr Carthy that she had to read before sentencing.

She adjourned the case to May 7, ordering an updated probation report and remanding him in custody to that date.