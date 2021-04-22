Tipperary County Council signs contract for Nenagh's Historical Quarter

Tipperary County Council has appointed Scott Tallon Walker, Architects, to lead the design team in respect of Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter.

Leading the team of architects is Nenagh native David Flannery.

Other companies represented on the design team include Carrig Conservation, John Cronin & Associates, CHL Consulting Company, Event, Red C Research & Marketing, O’Reilly Hyland Tierney, Bernard Seymour Landscape, Punch Consulting and Varming Consulting Engineers.

The project is being funded through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) which is one of the key measures of the Department of Rural and Community Development for providing capital funding to commence the revival of rural towns.

The development marks an exciting phase in the regeneration of existing buildings and civic spaces of distinction and value within Nenagh. Through these, Tipperary County Council and the project partners seek to stimulate tourism growth and to revitalise the local economy/visitor economy within the context of tourism-led regeneration comprising arts, history, heritage and culture.

Nenagh Gaol, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square are the three flagship pillars on which the project will primarily focus with a view to providing an immersive tourism experience.

Other elements such as the tourism information office, Nenagh Arts Centre, the genealogy and heritage centre, the former Rialto cinema and buildings at 35/36 Pearse Street, which are in the ownership of the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, will also feature through an examination of how they can support this experience.

The project will be delivered over three phases:

- Phase 1 is the Visitor Experience Development Phase including research and benchmarking, consultation and consumer testing of concepts

- Phase 2 is the Concept Development & Pre-Design Phase which takes the outputs from Phase 1 and identifies the options best placed to deliver on the objectives of the project

- Phase 3 is the Detailed Design and Planning Phase. This includes preparation of detailed drawings, planning application and required consents.

There will be opportunities for the people of Nenagh to have their say and provide feedback on what they value in the Historic and Cultural Quarter during these phases.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Smith said “Nenagh occupies a strategic position within Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with potential to develop as a destination town to which visitors will want to travel and in which they will want to stay. In addition to acting as a base to explore the wider area it is well-placed to deliver an attractive cultural experience for visitors and residents alike”.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Cllr Séamus Morris, said he was proud to welcome this project.

“Nenagh has recently celebrated 800 years of history and development. Securing the funding through the RRDF for the Historic and Cultural Quarter will help us to develop a product celebrating the town’s rich heritage and culture and its iconic buildings,” he said.

Chief executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath, thanked the project partners – Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage – for coming on board.

"We look forward to working with the architects, Scott Tallon Walker, in bringing this project to fruition so that the heritage of the past, together with the facilities and activities of the present can be transformed into something which will be enjoyed by current and future generations,” said Mr MacGrath.