Tipperary outbreak: up to 200 students and teachers tested for covid in Nenagh schools

The HSE is engaging with two secondary schools in Nenagh where positive cases of the Covid-19 have been detected.

According to a report in the Irish Times, about 200 secondary school students and teaching staff in Nenagh are being screened for Covid-19 following an outbreak of the virus.

Sixth year students at St Joseph’s CBS have been classified as close contacts and asked to self-isolate following “a number” of positive cases, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday. All these students are being tested for the virus, according to the report.

In addition, fifth year students have been advised to remain at home until further notice. They will be tested as part of a HSE screening process.

All staff at the school have also been tested and a number of positive cases detected.

The Irish Times quotes the letter sent to parents which states: “We continue to work very closely with public health and the HSE on all matters in what is a very trying times for the whole school community. I can fully understand and appreciate the anxiety and worry that you may be dealing with within your own families at this time too.”

Classes for students in other year groups are going ahead as normal, but the school has said it will support parents in whatever decision they make in relation to their child’s attendance.

Students who are being asked to self-isolate or who choose to stay at home will be able to access schoolwork online.

The HSE is also conducting a public health risk assessment at St Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh.

In a statement, school principal Michael Dineen confirmed that the school has engaged with the HSE.

He said close contacts were requested not to come to school in line with HSE public health advice.