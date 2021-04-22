Minister Humphreys must immediately meet with local representatives over Cashel Town Park snub - Browne

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has said that Minister Heather Humphries must meet with all local representatives about the incomprehensible decision to omit the Cashel Town Park project from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

“The failure of Minister Heather Humphreys to include the project in the latest round of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund is a slap in the face for Cashel and for Tipperary County Council, all of whom put a huge amount of work into the visionary project.

“The plans would have linked the Rock of Cashel with the town; increasing tourism footfall from the Rock into the town and providing an amenity for locals and visitors alike that would have boosted Cashel’s place as a national and international destination.

“The Rock of Cashel is a tourism hub for the entire region, and its omission from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund is a mistake of epic proportions.

“From my time in Tipperary County Council, and through my time in Dáil Éireann, I have championed this project.

“Serious questions have to be asked about the thinking behind this decision. There is no justification to deny such a visionary project.

“I have written to Minister Humphreys expressing my extreme concern at her failure to acknowledge the huge boost this project would provide to the town and the region.

“I have requested that she meet with all local representatives to hear of how damaging this decision is, and to chart a way forward to ensure that this mistake is rectified through whatever means are at her disposal," added Deputy Browne.