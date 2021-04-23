Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling launch exciting schools’ competition

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling based in Thurles, County Tipperary launch its educational art and innovation competitions today!

Primary and Secondary Schools all across the county have been invited to enter the competitions which boost €1,000 in prizes.



Primary school students will be tasked with a colouring competition and there are three categories to choose from junior and senior infants, first to third class and fourth to sixth class. In the juniors category, only colouring is required however, in the other two categories children are encouraged to be as creative as they like!

The competition could tie in nicely with a history or geography lesson where they might like to draw in some key landmarks or historical sites, townlands, mountain ranges or rivers. It could also be an Irish language project with the Irish place names drawn in for some of those areas or combined on a lesson about the food produced in the area or GAA Clubs etc. For this imaginative age group, the sky is the limit and the team at Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling can’t wait to see what the students come up with.



Secondary school students challenge is separated into two categories, junior cycle and senior cycle. They have been tasked to pitch a green and sustainable innovative concept or solution for their school which could be easily implemented and rolled out in other schools nationwide. Students can be as creative as they like but the judges will be rewarding outside the box thinkers who come up with an easy to implement green-centric solution that will make a remarkable difference to the environment.



Entries for both competitions will be submitted online and the closing date is 5pm on Friday, May 7.



Pat Ryan, CEO of Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling said, “As a father of 7 children and grandad to 6, I feel for the kids of Ireland during Covid-19 and I wanted to do something a little different to support them. We believe in activating innovation creativity and divergent thinking in our young people across the county and we will reward those who excel at this challenge by offering €1,000 in prizes for this initiative to encourage the schools of County Tipperary to get involved and encourage their students to take part.”



If your school has yet to enter they can still register interest, visit the news section at ryanscleaning.ie for further information.