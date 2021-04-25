Nature blooms brightly in Knockanrawley organic garden

The sun was out as I parked the car in Knockanrawley Resource Centre. Through the front window I could see the word dandelion written on slate and with an arrow pointing towards the plant.

This is always a great sign as anyone who is aware of dandelions and their importance is really well grounded in the environment and nature.

I was here to meet Timmy Whyte for a tour of the garden and also to record a video on sowing wildflowers for Tipperary Town biodiversity group.

I had arrived early to make sure we had plenty of time to amble as the garden and its wildlife is best appreciated at a gentler pace. Timmy has been custodian of the garden and its creatures for many years and is always willing to share his knowledge.

We started by an old bath that has been upcycled into a colourful flower container. The flowers of heather have just faded and this is an excellent early plant for pollinators. But as one flower finishes another takes its place and dandelions and tulips are in bloom.

This natural succession provides lots of pollen and nectar for insects throughout the spring and summer.

One of my favourite plants, the artichoke had large silvery leaves. This plant is not only edible it also attracts bees and has a wonderful architectural shape.

Nearby a pot was full of rosemary and bees love to visit the flowers. Herbs are also important for keeping us healthy and I crushed a piece between my fingers. You should always leave a vegetable garden with its scent on your hands and its taste in your mouth.

Apart from ornamental onions snakes heads fritillary is the bulb I love to grow. The flowers do look a bit like a snake's head if you use your imagination. I have them dotted around my own garden but they are a bit of an indulgence and I add a few each autumn.

The yellow flowers of lamium were out and Timmy explained that when the sun is shining this plant is full of bees.

Bumblebee’s tongues are all different lengths and laminum suits bees with short tongues.

We paused to listen to the song of the Willow warbler. This bird arrives in April and has flown all the way from Africa. Here in the garden it finds sanctuary among the trees and plenty of insects and spiders to eat. The sounds of the kids from the creche who were out playing also echoed through the garden.

This year Timmy is more focused on helping pollinators. I love the way plants are allowed to naturally spread. Teasels are growing up through the gravel paths and by the pond fennel is spreading. The garden does the gardening for you is a thought I appreciate more every year.

The pond that was put in a few years ago has matured and is full of life. We can see the tadpoles swimming around and when they grow into adults they will repay the garden for providing them with a home. Frogs eat lots of slugs and help keep their population under control.

Pond skaters were skimming across the surface tension on the water and they prey on any insects that fall into the water. Timmy has planted Berberis around the pond and its thorns while not too sharp, make an effective deterrent that stops kids from getting too close to the water.

Ribes or Blackcurrant were flowering and were full of worker bumblebees. Their legs have large balls of pollen so the feeding has been good. I am familiar with the red but the white version in the garden is stunning. Beside this is a seat that remembers two friends who are long departed. The garden is also a place for reflection and remembrance.

At the side of the polytunnel Lungwort is in flower. On its flowers we found another species of bumblebee, the common carder. It has a beautiful ginger back that fades with the sun as the bees ages. In older bees, that is bees that get to a month, it can be almost blonde in colour.

The kids in the adjacent creche also come out to the garden and this is a great introduction to growing your own food and wildlife. Timmy showed me a pot they had sown. It was full of blackcurrant cuttings. When the kids return he will tip over the pot and they can all see the developing roots.

At the back of the garden the grass and wildflowers have been left to grow and this will provide a valuable habitat for birds, small animals and insects. Hollyhocks line the edge of the paths and last year at the height of summer they stood nearly two meters tall.

Our last stop was in the polytunnel and trays of lettuce are nearly ready to plant out. We stopped for a quick snack on some purple sprouting broccoli. Even though it was raw it tasted fabulous and literally melted in my mouth. When it comes to flavour in vegetables the fresher the better,

Our last stop was in the polytunnel and trays of lettuce are nearly ready to plant out. We stopped for a quick snack on some purple sprouting broccoli. Even though it was raw it tasted fabulous and literally melted in my mouth. When it comes to flavour in vegetables the fresher the better,

To the sound of singing chaffinch we finished our tour and prepared to record our wildflower video.

