South Tipp Arts Centre host exhibition and symposium from ‘Na Cailleacha’

South Tipperary Arts Centre will host an exciting exhibition and accompanying one day symposium from ‘Na Cailleacha’ during Bealtine, opening on May 7.

Na Cailleacha (The Witches) are a collective of eight older women, all based in Ireland but coming from Holland, England and Switzerland, as well as Ireland – six artists, one musician and an art writer/ curator – bent on exploring ways of working together, taking stock of collective experience over many years, attitudes to ageing and to the wider community, their bodies and how they relate to culture and heritage, and their experience of Covid-related isolation.

They spent a month together at the Ballinglen Arts Foundation last September where they formed a pod and could interact freely amongst themselves.

They are made up of Therry Rudin an artist and film maker based in Co. Tipperary, Helen Comerford, a painter and educator based in Co. Kilkenny, Barbara Freeman, a painter and new media artist based in Belfast, Gerda Teljeur, an artist based in Co. Wicklow, Patricia Hurl a painter and performance artist based in Co. Tipperary, Maria Levinge a painter based in Co. Wexford, Carole Nelson a composer, pianist and saxophonist based in Co Carlow and curator, art writer and art historian, Catherine Marshall, based between Dublin and Kilkenny.

This will be the first ever showing of work from the collective.

Dates are subject to change due to Covid restrictions, please see wwwsouthtippartscentre.ie or follow in social media channels for updates.