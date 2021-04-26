Tipperary murder appeal: Gardaí issue renewed appeal on William Delaney

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information in relation to the murder of 56-year-old William Delaney who went missing on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Mr Delaney was originally from Cashel and lived in Portlaoise where he had a large family.

On the morning of January 30, 2019, he left Portlaoise General Hospital where he had been a patient.

Gardaí have established that William collected his welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital.

William was last seen at approximately 3pm on the afternoon of January 30 in Monasterevin, County Kildare,, where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area.

The relation wasn’t at home but William was seen outside the premises which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

William was then reported missing by his family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

In June, 2019 Gardaí received information that William Delaney had been killed and that his body had been buried at a location in Laois.

A comprehensive search was conducted in the area surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise but no remains were discovered.

Monday, April 26, 2021, is William Delaney's 59th Birthday.

Gardaí are appealing to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far, however Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.

An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with Crimestoppers are appealing for information on the murder of Mr Delaney.

Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800-250025 or any Garda station.