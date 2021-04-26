Lough Derg RNLI assists two people on boat with engine failure after they waved them down

Lough Derg RNLI assisted two people on a 20ft motorboat with engine failure south of the Scilly Islands on Sunday morning.

At 11.30am, Sunday 25 April, whilst out on exercise, Lough Derg RNLI volunteers noticed the passengers of a 20ft motorboat waving to them to signal their distress.

The motorboat was south of the Scilly Islands and lying side on to weather. The wind was easterly, F3, with good visibility.

The lifeboat, with helm Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue, Chris Parker and Ania Skrzypczynska on board, immediately made way to the vessel.

The two people on board the casualty vessel asked for assistance as their boat had suffered engine failure.

The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation.

Crew set up an astern tow to take the vessel with her passengers back to Garrykennedy Harbour, the closest available safe harbour, and from where they had started their journey.

At 12.13pm the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at Garrykennedy Harbour. At 12.18pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, Jean Spier, departed the scene to return to station.

Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advised boat users to "carry a means of communication, and, when in difficulty, call 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue".