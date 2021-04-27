Tipperary Covid: HSE records 120 cases in Nenagh since start of April

Public Health Mid-West has confirmed that it is managing multiple clusters within a large community outbreak in Nenagh of more than 120 cases since the start of April, with more than 200 cases recorded in North Tipperary since April 1.

They are closely monitoring outbreaks in households, families and extended families, a number of indoor social gatherings, schools, workplaces, and community transmission.

A total of 1,758 cases have been recorded in North Tipperary in 2021 to date.

The HSE opened a walk-in and drive-through testing site at the grounds of the former Castlebrand factory, Tyone, Nenagh (eircode: E45 TY04) this Tuesday for seven days. No appointment is necessary to avail of this service.

The free service will operate from 8.30am to 6.30pm daily to Monday, May 3.

This is an operation led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and supported by Public Health Mid-West.

The service is open to members of the public who live within 20km of the test centre.

The service is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks.

Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide a mobile phone number for contact with your results.

The service is urging members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility.

Anyone who has already scheduled a Covid-19 test is asked not to attend.

Dr Marie Casey, specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “We welcome the opening of this testing facility, as we have been closely monitoring and managing multiple outbreaks in the Nenagh area in recent weeks.

“Like many large towns, there is a sizeable, active population in the Nenagh community; people who commute to work outside Nenagh and Tipperary; healthcare workers; office and industry workers; school-going children; and close-knit communities. And while the people of Nenagh and North Tipperary have been exemplary in their fight since the start of the pandemic, for as long as Covid-19 or any communicable disease is circulating in the community, there will always be a greater risk of infection among an active population.

“This free walk-in and drive-through clinic will allow us to identify as many positive cases as possible, in order to break chains of transmission and prevent further outbreaks in the community. The community can help by availing of the free service and adhering to public health guidelines, such as wearing a mask, socially distancing, avoiding indoor and large social gatherings, and washing hands frequently. This is a great opportunity for people to protect their community and help us get outbreaks under control.”

You can use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if you:

- are aged 16 years and over

- are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

- do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

- live within 20k of the walk-in testing centre

- not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months

- not already scheduled a Covid-19 test.