'Distracted' man arguing on phone with wife left Tipperary shop without paying

A man who was arguing with his wife during a phone call left a store in Nenagh without paying for goods valued at €32, Nenagh Court was told.

Dumitru Eremia of 12 The Coachyard, Nenagh, pleaded to theft at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on December 11, 2020.

The court heard Mr Eremia left with the store without paying for a bottle of Baileys, a packet of vitamins and washing pods.

He had placed all the items in a bag and walked past all the pay points before being stopped by security.

All the items were recovered.

His solicitor, Liz McKeever said that Mr Eremia had money to pay but he had been on his phone arguing with his wife, who was back in Romania and was “totally distracted. It was a genuine mistake.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath applied the Probation Act.