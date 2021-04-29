Tipperary farm leader backs French move on farm input costs

Tipperary Town farmer and President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has welcomed further developments in France where the debate on incorporating the cost of inputs into the prices received by farmers and primary producers has moved forward again with the proposal of a law by a member of the French Parliament.

Gregory Besson-Moreau has proposed a bill that will put mandatory cost indicators into the price negotiations between farmers and processors and supermarkets. Mr Besson-Moreau’s proposal aims at ensuring that farmers get a better share of final consumer price by legally insisting that the cost of producing food are factored into the prices paid to farmers.

The proposed law will not create a new regulation but rather strengthen an already existing French one and it is attracting attention at EU level.

The contrast to Ireland’s approach has been noted by ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, who said that Irish politicians seem terrified of powerful retail corporations and unwilling to give any serious consideration to any measure that might displease them or upset the ‘cheap food’ policy they operate.

“Irish farmers will watch the French development with great interest. The contrast between the way their politicians see and understand the position of France’s primary food producers and the way ours do is very instructive,” said Mr McCormack.

“In Ireland we have no legal mechanism for ensuring that farmers get a fair price at all - much less ensure that the costs of producing the food in the first place are covered," he said.