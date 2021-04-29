Alert: Tipperary gardaí issue warning over phone scams

Tipperary Gardaí are urging people to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, text messages and emails from people seeking information.

This follows several reports of fraud that have been made to Nenagh Garda station over recent days. Four incidents in which people were targeted by scams were reported in the Nenagh area on Monday of this week.

A garda spokesperson advised that these scams change daily where the text/email/call received could be about Revenue, Netflix, customs clearance, banks, Covid-19 payments, or any service provider, but what the fraudster wants is the same – people’s data, be it banking codes, dates of birth, passwords, PPS numbers – all of which can be used in fraud.

The most prevalent fraud contact is one purporting to be from your bank, though An Garda Síochána is aware of many members of the public receiving fraudulent text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccination.

People are advised that the HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid test or vaccine.

"We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages," a garda spokesperson said.

The following advice to the public has been issued:

- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text

- never give away personal data like PIN, card numbers, passwords, one-time codes

- be very wary of cold calls: just because the number looks Irish does not mean it is

- if you are concerned, hang up and ring your bank / service provider from a number advertised in the phone book or on your bill

- if you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text, be very careful: again, ring Revenue on numbers advertised

- if you receive such a call, just hang up; stop and think before you click: if an offer sounds to good to be true then it probably is.