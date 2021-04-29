Tipperary TD welcomes bus shelters for Nenagh

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has welcomed the NTA’s agreement to provide new bus shelters at bus stops in Nenagh adjacent to the Springfort / Streame Retail Park, and has urged the authority to prioritise these works when the backlog is being dealt with.

“I have been told by the NTA that while the two new bus shelters at bus stops in Nenagh have been agreed to, Covid restrictions have resulted in a backlog in rolling out these projects,” he said.

Deputy Browne said that while it was understandable that these projects had been delayed because of the suspension of construction works over the last number of months, he had urged the NTA to prioritise the Nenagh projects when that backlog was being dealt with.

“I can also confirm that the NTA and Tipperary County Council are engaged in discussions on the development and content of an initial bus shelter programme for County Tipperary. At this stage the NTA is hopeful that it will be possible to finalise a programme for implementation in 2022,” said Deputy Browne

He said that if anyone would like to point out locations where shelters were needed, he will bring them to the NTA’s and the County Council’s attention.