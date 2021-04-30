Tipperary gardaí probe reports of stones thrown at cars on M7 near Birdhill

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating the throwing of stones at vehicles on the M7 at Gortybrigane, Birdhill.

Damage to one car was reported and CCTV camera footage is being investigated.

An incident in which rocks were thrown at a car at Ashbury, Roscrea, last Friday is also under investigation and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A garda spokesperson in Nenagh said that a number of prosecutions are pending over the use of scramblers and off-road vehicles in the Tountinna area over the weekend.

The spokesperson said gardaí had received numerous complaints over the use of these vehicles in the area and action has been taken in relation to alleged road traffic offences.