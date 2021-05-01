Gardai continue probe in shooting of swans in Tipperary
The gardaí in Nenagh are continuing to investigate the shooting of a number of swans outside Nenagh earlier this month.
A spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened in the Ardcroney area and several swans were killed.
A file on the matter is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Meanwhile, inquiries are ongoing into reports of criminal damage to a house at Clare Street, Nenagh, on Wednesday of last week.
Elsewhere, a mobile phone was stolen from a counter top at Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall last Thursday but the property was recovered after gardaí examined CCTV footage. A file to DPP will follow.
