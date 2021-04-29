Tipperary covid: 217 people attend Nenagh test centre on opening day

A total of 271 attended the walk-in clinic at at Tyone in Nenagh on its first day in operation, the HSE has revealed.

The clinic opened this Tuesday and was set up in response to a large outbreak of Covid-19 in the community, which has seen over 120 positive cases since the start of the month.

St Joseph's CBS Secondary School remains closed and all staff and teachers are regarded as close contacts following an outbreak there, while Transition Year, fifth year and sixth year students at St Mary's Convent Secondary School in the town have reverted to online learning.

The outbreak has also forced sporting clubs to cancel their underage return to training schedules.

The HSE siad that they are monitoring cases following outbreaks in households, families and extended families, a number of indoor social gatherings, schools, workplaces, and community transmission

There have been more than 200 cases in Nenagh since the start of April with the Nenagh electoral area having more than twice the number of positive cases in the 14 days to April 23 than the next highest electoral area, Thurles.

The figure for Nenagh stood at 35, with Thurles at 16; Roscrea / Templemore at 13; Clonmel, 11; Cahir 9; Newport, 9; Cashel, 7, and Carrick-on-Suir at less than five.

The test centre will remain open until Monday, May 3. The free service is operating from 8.30am to 6.30pm daily.

The service is open to members of the public who live within 20km of the test centre. The service is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks.

Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.