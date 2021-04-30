Tipperary Covid-19 : Nenagh area among highest in country for cases in past 14 days

The Nenagh electoral area has had the fourth highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country over the past 14 days.

According to the latest figures, there were 96 cases in the area, which has a population of around 22,000, giving an average of 449 per 100,000. Only Milford in Donegal; Letterkenny and Belfast city centre have higher rates per 100,000.

The figures come following a major outbreak in the town which has seen St Joseph's CBS close altogether and Transition Year, fifth year and sixth year students in St Mary's Convent Secondary School return to remote online learning.

The highest incidence rate is in Newport electoral area, where there have been 45 cases or 275 per 100,000.

The full list of cases and per 100,000 is:

Nenagh: 96/449

Newport: 45/275

Roscrea-Templemore: 17/102

Cahir: 15/102

Clonmel: 13/54

Thurles: 9/46

Cashel: 10/37

Carrick-on-Suir: less than 5/0