Busy week of online events kicks off Bealtaine 2021 Festival in Tipperary

As the weather brightens, Tipperary Bealtaine is, as usual, gearing up to bring our audiences an annual feast for the senses of music, dance, theatre, craft and this year we’ve added bread making to the mix.

From the theatre to the cinema, museums to the pub, we are all missing our regular routines and ways of interacting with culture.

While Covid-19 has presented many challenges, it has also provided new opportunities to explore culture not only in Ireland, but also worldwide. Join Danielle Breslin for an exploratory session on how to access and enjoy a wide range of culture online from the comfort of your home on Friday, April 30 at 11:30am.

To book your place on this ‘world tour’ from home, email artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie. We will send you the link to the Zoom meeting by email a day before the workshop is scheduled to take place.

On the week commencing May 3, Tipperary Bealtaine presents a very busy first week of concerts, workshops, talks and crafts.

The first of a series of workshops opens this week too, so remember to mark them in your diaries and to follow us on Facebook, twitter and to keep an eye on our website www.tipperarybealtaine.ie

On May 3, we meet well known musician Pat Flannigan as he looks back at over 30 years of music. To access this online event contact libraries@tipperary coco.ie or 076 1 06 6100.

As we’re likely to spend lots of time in our gardens (again!) why not join artist Lynn Kirkham for her Give Me Shelter workshops?

In these three workshops commencing on Tuesday May 4 at 2pm (followed by May 11 and 18 at 2pm) Lynn will demonstrate how to make a garden shelter using willow and natural materials. To attend, just access the workshops on our website www.tipperarybealtaine.ie

As we are spending so much time in our homes it's not only important to keep them clean but to keep them clean in a safe way, using as little toxic ingredients as possible.

On Tuesday May 4 at 11am, join Michelle Fallon for a chat about her eco-friendly cleaning regime. To access this online event contact libraries@tipperarycoco.ie or 076 1 06 6100.

Bealtaine favourites Fran Garry Marnane and Pat Marnane join us for three very special concerts that kick off on Wednesday May 5 at 3pm. In ‘Music From Our House to Yours’, these much loved singers are joined by tenor Paul Hennessy and fiddler Therese McInerney for a fabulous concert of tunes and much loved songs. The concerts continue on May 12 and May 19 at 3pm.

To attend, just access the concert on our website www.tipperarybealtaine.ie

It is never too late to try something new so commencing on May 5 at 11am and continuing on May 12, 19, 26, Jean O’ Donoghue from The Dance Academy Limerick presents a 4 week ballet course for beginners.

The classes will consist of gentle warm ups, ballet techniques such as Plies, Tendus, rises, Port de Bras and arm alignments. To access these online events, contact libraries@tipperary coco.ie or 076 1 06 6100.

Bread making has enjoyed a revival in the past year and in these three gorgeous documentaries, artist Brigid Teehan looks at daily rituals of drinking tea and making bread. Tune in on Thursday May 6 at 2pm (and also on May 13 and 20 at 2pm) when she shares insights into bread making at home in Tipperary and shares bread making rituals from around the world.

To attend, access Tea and Bread on our website www.tipperarybealtaine.ie

On Thursday May 6 at 10:30am, Fionnuala English will share her skincare tips for mature skin, ageing well and relaxation and breathing techniques followed on Thursday evening 6 May at 7.30pm with a talk by John G. O’Dwyer as he ventures the highways and byways of Tipperary from The Devil’s Bit, Templemore to the Baylough Walk, The Vee.

To access these online events contact libraries@tipperary coco.ie or 0761 06 6100.

On Friday May 7 at 3pm to finish off Tipperary Bealtaine Week One, put the kettle on at 3pm as we take you on a magical tour of the National Library.

Join the National Library of Ireland’s own Brid O'Sullivan together with Danielle Breslin as they present an introductory session to the National Library aimed at increasing your access to its collections and services – and all from the comfort of your own home.

To book your place on this ‘world tour’ from home, email artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie We will send you the link to the Zoom meeting by email a day before the workshop is scheduled to take place.