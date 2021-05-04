Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles take trip to the Devil’s Bit

Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles Transition Year students were treated to a most enjoyable day out as the ventured off excitedly to climb the Devil’s Bit last week.

Three classes of TY’s had a great day as they were blessed with splendid sunshine on what transpired to be one of the warmest days of the year. On returning to school, they were further treated to a well earned meal cooked by Triona and her team in our canteen.

GAMES FLEADH BORRISOKANE

A Programming/Coding Fleadh between Coláiste Mhuire & Borrisokane Community College for 2nd year students was organised between both schools.

It was designed to instill a number of key skills from the Junior Cycle into students’ learning namely “working with others through the use of technology”, “managing myself” using digital technology to manage myself and my learning eg. meet deadlines for projects, “managing information & thinking” through reflecting on & managing one’s learning, and finally “stimulate creativity using digital technology“ using Scratch or Microsoft Arcade.

Peer Assessment is central to this project whereby students will play each other’s games and evaluate them. All of the above will help prepare students for their 3rd year CBA’s (Classroom Based Assessments). Concepts of the SAMR model were used (Substitution, Augmentation, Modification, Redefinition) that is based on the premise that deeper learning takes place at the modification & redefinition levels.

This is a unique project that was collaborated on by Ms. Bergin of CMCO and Ms. Davina Fogarty (Co-ordinator of Digital Technology in Borrisokane Community College) who we are proud to say is a past pupil of our school and former student of Ms. Bergin! We wish all involved in this first Programming Games Fleadh the very best with this exciting initiative.

MAY DAY FOR SUSTAINABILITY

To Mark May Day this week Tipperary ETB are running a “May Day for Sustainability” campaign. Coláiste Mhuire has decided to focus on ‘Quality Education’ & ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’. This will be a cross curricular event as all Departments will have an input in highlighting these two goals. Window displays, poster campaigns and competitions will take place with prizes awarded for the best students posters.