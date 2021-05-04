Tipperary Covid-19 walk-in centre to remain open in Nenagh for an extra week

The HSE Covid-19 walk-in test centre in Nenagh is to remain open for a further week.

The centre, which opened at the end of April had been due to close this bank holiday Monday.

The centre at Tyone near Nenagh Hospital on the Thurles road was set up following a major outbreak in the town of Covid-19 which was linked to schools, households, social gatherings and workplaces.

As of last week, some 120 people had tested positive for the virus in the Nenagh electoral area last month, which recorded twice as many cases in the two weeks to the end of April as any of the eight electoral areas in the county.

St Joseph's CBS Secondary School remains closed due to the outbreak and Transition Year, fifth year and sixth year classes at St Marcy's Convent Secondary School have moved online.

The Nenagh outbreak is understood to have had a ripple effect on schools across North Tipperary as well as secondary schools in Limerick attended by Tipperary students.

Meanwhile, the centre at Tyone is open daily from 8.30am to 6pm. No appointment required testing will be available alongside the Covid-19 testing for those referred by their GP because they have symptoms or are a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19.