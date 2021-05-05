Darkness Into Light fundraiser in Nenagh goes virtual

This year’s Nenagh Darkness Into Light fundraiser for Pieta House will be a virtual affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be held this Saturday morning when you can join Pieta House and the thousands of supporters for a special Darkness Into Light sunrise and give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Normally, the fundraiser attracts thousands of people on to the 5km route around the town, but this year, anybody wishing to take part can decide how they want to do their 5k to raise funds - walk, run, cycle or even swim. All you need do is just capture a special moment at sunrise and post it to your social media from 4.15am on Saturday, May 8.

This year’s event is being proudly promoted by local celebrities Tom Bán of Nenagh Live and rapper and Bubba Shakespeare.

“It is vitally important that we support this extremely good organisation so that they can continue to provide the vital services which help thousands of people each year,” said Nenagh Darkness Into Light chairperson Brendan Murphy.

“As we cannot gather together at our usual Darkness Into Light venues, we are bringing DIL to you, and asking all our supporters to don their yellow t-shirts and take part in the event at a time and in a location that suits them,” said Nenagh DIL committee member Damian O'Donoghue. “Pieta House is asking people to join in any way they can, be it a 5k walk, a 10k hike, run a marathon, skydive or a sea dive."

The committee thanked everyone for their continued support and hope that you can support this year’s event.

Darkness Into Light is the main fundraising event for Pieta House, who provide vital services for those in suicidal distress or engaging in self harm.

The organisation has seen a steady increase in people contacting them in recent months with an increase in children and teenagers reaching out for help.

Should you need to contact Pieta House you can call 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444.