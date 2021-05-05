Stay safe: More than 315 Covid-19 cases in North Tipperary in April

More than 315 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in North Tipperary in April, according to figures released by the HSE.

Over 200 of those cases were recorded in the Nenagh area following a major outbreak after Easter.

The HSE is still monitoring the outbreak, which occurred in households, families and extended families, a number of indoor social gatherings, schools, workplaces, and community transmission. The service said that due to varied nature of this community outbreak, they were detecting considerable onward transmission between clusters in different settings.

In response, the HSE established a no-appointment walk-in clinic at Tyone near Nenagh Hospital at the end of April which was due to run until May 3. However, with over 1,250 people attending during the week it has been decided to continue the clinic until Monday, May 10.

Over 1,500 appointments for Covid-19 were made for the test centre at Tyone.

Tipperary had 17 new cases reported this Tuesday, giving a five-day average of 14.8 and a rate of 167.3 per 100,000, putting the county fourth highest in the country per 100,000. At the end of April, Nenagh had the third highest rate of 449 cases per 100,000, just behind Lifford and Letterkenny in Donegal.

The free service at the test centre will operate from 8.30am to 6pm daily. This is an operation led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and supported by Public Health Mid-West.

The walk-in clinic is open to members of the public who live within 20km of the test centre. The service is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

They are urging members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a Covid-19 test is asked not to attend.

Dr Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “We would like to thank the hundreds of people who have availed of this clinic to date. However, we are eager to test more people in Nenagh and the wider area, as we continue to manage multiple Covid-19 clusters contributing to a major community outbreak.

“The community in Nenagh is considerably active, with a large proportion of the population working in offices and retail, commuting to work outside the town, attending primary and secondary school. Unfortunately, when a number of clusters occur in an active population like Nenagh, the virus is able to move faster than we are able to react when our guard is down.

“Nenagh is a key example of how a community positively responds to a crisis, as it is evident that protecting the public has been the people’s number one priority. We can continue this positive response by availing of the free walk-in clinic, avoiding social mixing and large indoor gatherings, working remotely where possible, wearing masks, socially distancing when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently.”

You can use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if you:

- are aged 16 years and over

- are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

- do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

- have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.