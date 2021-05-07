Tipperary gardaí continue probe into aggravated burglary at Ballinderry

The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing to investigate an aggravated burglary that was reported in Ballinderry on Wednesday of last week.

Four men, all wearing balaclavas, reportedly broke into a house in the early hours of the morning. They threatened the occupant of the home and a confrontation occurred.

The four men then left the scene empty-handed in a silver car. The occupant of the home was not injured during the incident.

Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh Garda Station attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not located. The local Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage in the vicinity and are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am and 1.45am last Wednesday week, April 28, particularly drivers with dash-cam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.