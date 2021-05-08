Tipperary gardaí find cannabis worth around €600 during Roscrea search

Tipperary gardaí discovered cannabis with an estimated value of €600 during a search in the Rosslands area of Roscrea last Friday.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit searched two males who were acting suspiciously at Barack Obama Plaza, Moneygall, on Wednesday and two further amounts of cannabis were seized.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two vehicles at Clonbealy, Newport, on Friday last. The vehicles were taken around 4am; one was later recovered on the Bog Road but the other vehicle is still missing.

A male was arrested under the Public Order Act at Coachyard, Nenagh, around midnight last Saturday/Sunday.

A female was arrested for a similar offence at Ormond Drive, Nenagh, later that morning at around 6am.

Elsewhere, seven Friesian heifers were returned to their owner after being stolen from a farm near Cloughjordan over the weekend.

The livestock was found on Sunday night, around three miles from where they were taken, following a public appeal with garda intervention.

This is understood to have been the second incident of its kind over the weekend, with 11 calves stolen from a farm at Ballaghmore near Roscrea on Sunday. The animals have also since been returned to the farm.