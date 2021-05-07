Tipperary train services return but Ballybrophy line users must wait a little longer

With the country’s rail services returning to their full schedule from last Tuesday, train users along the Ballybrophy line will, however, have to wait until next month before any service is restored.

Irish Rail has been carrying out track works along the line for the past number of weeks and a spokesperson said that normal services were due to return on June 13.

Until then, a bus transfer service is in operation and customers are being reminded that they should check bus transfer times before travelling, and note that capacity is currently at 25% (it will increase to 50% in line with Government guidelines from next Monday), and face coverings are mandatory on board.

According to the spokesperson, the company has been undertaking five miles of track renewal, extensive fibre cable works across the route, and bridge works at Ballycahill Bridge (UBN59) south of the M7 near Nenagh.

These were primarily safety and systems works, but were part of Irish Rail’s continuing renewal of track and other assets on this line.