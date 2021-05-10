Appeal for information on two Tipperary families

An appeal has gone out for information on two Tipperary families.

Historian Michael Reynolds has issued an appeal for information surrounding two Nenagh people.

Mr Reynolds is seeking to find any descendants of Luke Reynolds (1820-1910) who is buried in Kenyon Street cemetery.

He is also looking for the descendants of James Bourke, of St Joseph’s Park, a Boer War veteran who is also buried in Kenyon Street and who died on March 17, 1983, aged 100.

Mr Reynolds understands that Mr Bourke's grandson only passed away last month.

Anyone with any information can contact Mr Reynolds at mjpreynolds1997@gmail.com or 083-1186167.