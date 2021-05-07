Tipperary farming community 'upset' by Bothar misappropriation of funds revelations

Farming families and the wider community were upset and shocked to discover the huge amount of monies belonging to the charity Bothar that were misappropriated for personal use, according to North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh.

The charity’s former CEO David Moloney of Clino, Newport, has admitted to misappropriating funds for his own benefit.

Many farming families in North Tipperary had donated stock and monies to Bothar, which was set up over 30 years ago to send cows to Africa to mark Limerick Treaty 300, said Ms Walsh.

It grew into an internationally recognised charity working in over 35 countries with the ethos of giving livestock as a means of long term development aid, said Ms Walsh.

The IFA chair pointed out that the charity had enabled families to overcome hunger and poverty in a sustainable way.

The income derived from the cows sent provided income for additional foodstuffs, medicine and it allowed their children to get an education.

The gift of giving continued with families becoming self sufficient and they in turn donated their first female calf to another family.

“Sadly these recent revelations with regard to Bothar may impact negatively on the huge generosity of the farming community which will in turn have serious implications on the families in developing countries that depend so much on this aid for survival,” said Ms Walsh.

She urged all of us to continue with our gift of giving to ensure that those families that needed our help continued to be supported.

The courts were dealing with this matter and due process had to be allowed to take place, she said.

Ms Walsh said that all charities needed to adhere to the Charities Governance Code which charities were obliged to implement since 2020 which clearly set out the key principles to ensure that all actions and transactions are transparent.

“All of us that sit on boards have an obligation to carry out our fiduciary duties to ensure best practice is always adhered to,” she said.