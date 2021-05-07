Tipperary farming: ICSA renews its call for dedicated sheep taskforce

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara has reiterated his call for the establishment of a dedicated sheep taskforce to tackle the lack of transparency within the sector.

“While factory bosses are telling us their fridges are full, 1,100 whole lamb carcasses were brought in through Rosslare Port this week - from the UK - and delivered to an Irish processor. That’s around 26 tons brought in purely to depress prices paid to local farmers and they deserve an explanation for this,” he said.

Mr McNamara said that this highlighted once again that primary producers were the weakest link in the chain.

“ICSA is demanding answers around why this product is coming in and which markets they are serving. We are also questioning why factories are not giving local suppliers the opportunity to fill these orders if they genuinely believe there is a ‘need’ to import live lambs and carcasses on an ongoing basis,” he said.

However, the ICSA sheep chair said that it was is not only processors who had questions to answer.

The Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and the retailers needed to clarify their positions on this and other contentious issues such as weight limits.