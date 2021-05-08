Tipperary dormer bungalow sells at auction for €55,000 over reserve price

A large family dormer bungalow outside Nenagh sold for €55,000 above its reserve price at the latest Youbid.ie online auction.

The house at Toor, Barnakay, which is 7km from Nenagh and 43km from Limerick city, had an advised minimum tag of €190,000 but eventually went for €245,000.

The 205 square-metre stone-finished property includes a self-contained apartment unit of just under 40 square metres and requires some modernisation.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, utility room, spacious dining/sitting room and a double en-suite bathroom.

“Our April auction was hugely successful, drawing substantial interest from abroad, with bidders in Ireland joined by those in the UK, Dubai and Australia,” said Michael O’Connor, director, Youbid.ie

The next online auction takes place on May 27.