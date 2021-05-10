Tipperary walk-in Covid-19 test centre in Nenagh extended into third week

The free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 testing centre at the former Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh (Eircode: E45 TY04) will be open for a third consecutive week, the HSE announced.

The free service is located at a central and accessible location in the town, and will operate from 8.30am to 6pm daily, until Sunday, May 16. This is an operation led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and supported by Public Health Mid-West.

Public Health Mid-West continues to monitor a major community outbreak, in excess of 200 cases, in Nenagh since April 1. We continue to manage new workplace situations, household clusters, transmission in the community, and transmission among family and extended family members.

Due to the varied nature of this community outbreak, we have detected significant onward transmission between different types of settings.

The walk-in clinic is open to members of the public who live within 20km of the test centre. The service is for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

"We urge members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a Covid-19 test is asked not to attend," a HSE spokesperson said.

Dr Marie Casey, specialist in public health medicine, said: “High-risk social activity played a significant part in a series of outbreaks in Nenagh over the past month, causing considerable disruption to people’s lives. But thanks to this free walk-in clinic, scheduled testing, and routine screening over the past two weeks, we have been able to identify the patterns of this disease in Nenagh and its environs.

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for Nenagh’s tremendous determination to stamp out Covid-19 in the community. The next week is a great opportunity to establish the extent of this outbreak, as we continue the process of active case finding in the region.

Michelle Lynch, Covid-19 programmes lead, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, said: “We would like to thank the members of the public for attending for COVID-19 testing in the Nenagh community testing centre over the last number of weeks. We are continuing to run this free self-referral service for another week. We would encourage anyone living within 20km of the centre who has Covid-19 concerns to attend for testing over the coming days. Our team is available to carry out a test for you.”

You can use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if you:

- are aged 16 years and over

- are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

- do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

- live within 20km of the walk-in testing centre

- have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.