Tipperary gardaí arrest and charge man following large house party during Covid pandemic

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to breaches of the Health Act 1947 following a large house party in County Tipperary.

In November 2020, gardaí were called to the Cappawhite area of County Tipperary where there was a large house party in progress.

A file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and a man, 50s, was arrested on May 5 in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station and has since been charged to appear before Tipperary District Court, sitting at Nenagh, on June 2.