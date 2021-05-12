Tipperary communities urged to be alert following cattle thefts

North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh has highlighted the need for extra rural security following the theft of cattle in the county over the past two weeks.

In one incident, seven Friesian heifers were taken from Cloughjordan, while 11 calves were taken from a farm at Ballaghmore outside Roscrea. All the animals were recovered.

Following the incidents, Ms Walsh has appealed that farm families and agri-contractors to be vigilant and to look out for all in their communities and do what they can to assist in preventing such incidents.

She also said that Neighborhood Watch, Community Text Alerts and WhatsApp groups may help people to be safe and secure during this time.

"Remember, report any suspicious activities of persons and vehicles and ring 999 or 112 and give the Gardai a registration number or description," she said.

Ms Walsh said farm and rural communities can check the following IFA link for simple steps for farm and home security: https://www.ifa.ie/ifa-campaigns/rural-security/