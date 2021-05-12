Tipperary jabs: Just under 3,000 people vaccinated at Nenagh centre

Just under 3,000 people have been vaccinated at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh since it opened in April.

Some 1,980 vaccines were delivered in the week to Sunday May 9. This was an increase for the Nenagh centre of 1,016 vaccinations on the previous week, according to figures released by University Hospital Limerick Group.

To close of business on Sunday May 9, the three Mid-West vaccination centres had delivered a total of 39,730 doses of Covid vaccine, or 69% of the 57,573 vaccine doses delivered by the group’s vaccination programme to date, said a spokesperson.

UL Hospitals Group is rolling out its vaccination programme in line with the Provisional Vaccine Allocation Groups that the Government published on December 8, 2020 and the national guidance issued by the HSE in relation to sequencing on January 12, and subsequently updated.

Vaccination has increased steadily at its vaccination centres since the first of the three facilities opened in Week 9 of the programme at the beginning of March, and this will continue to accelerate in the coming weeks and months in line with the national guidance and with availability of vaccines.

Last week, Week 18 of the programme, was the busiest to date, with a total of 11,406 doses delivered, of which 11,358 were delivered in the three vaccination centres.

Under the ULHG programme, vaccines have been delivered to frontline healthcare workers across the group, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, staff and patients of long-term residential care settings in the region, people most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19, hospital inpatients aged over 70, and people aged 60-69. People in the latter age group who have not yet registered are invited to do so, either via the online portal at vaccine.hse.ie or by telephone on 1850-24-1850.

As per the national plan for week beginning May 10, set out by HSE CEO, Paul Reid, in his briefing last week, we will continue the second-dose vaccination of very high risk and high risk groups, and with the first-dose vaccination of people in the 60-69 years age group. Commencing this week is the vaccination of people aged 50-59, said the spokesperson.

People in the 50-59 age group have been invited to register since last Tuesday, and anyone of this age who has not already registered can do so online at vaccine.hse.ie

They will be asked for their mobile phone number, email address, PPS number and eircode. Telephone registration is available at HSELive on 1850-24-1850 for those unable to register online, and there are options for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Once registered, people will receive their vaccination appointments from this week, and appointments will be assigned by age.